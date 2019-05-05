Girl, 14, among three dead after police shootout in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) A 14-year-old girl was among three people shot dead, while a police constable was injured in Carenage on Friday night during a shootout between the police and a group of men they were trying to arrest.

Police said that around 7:30 pm, officers of the Western Division Task Force were on enquiries at Big Yard Road, Carenage when they confronted a group of men who were standing on the road.

Police said that one of the men had an outstanding warrant.

They stopped their vehicle, got out and attempted to arrest the man.

While doing so, another man in the group withdrew a 9 mm pistol and fired at the police striking PC Peltier in the chest. As he was thrown back by the force of the gunshot, his colleagues drew their weapons and returned fired at the assailant, who continued shooting at them.

PC Peltier, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time, sustained minor injuries.

However, during the exchange, 14-year-old Naomi Nelson, a student of the Mucurapo West Secondary School and a member of the Western Division Police Youth Club, was shot and killed.

Also killed were Keron “Frosty” Eve, 30, and Kareem Roberts Baldwin.

In addition to PC Peltier, Christy Ann Eve, Dequan Dyall and Renaldo Sandy sustained gunshot related injuries.

When the Express visited the area Friday night, it was under heavy patrol by both the police and members of the Regiment.

Snr Supt Pragg and Insp Vincent are continuing investigations.