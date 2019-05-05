TT$3M bail for Ramlogan, Ramdeen

(Trinidad Guardian) Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and his colleague, United National Congress Senator Gerald Ramdeen, were collectively granted close to $3 million in bail Friday night, after being charged with similar conspiracy offences related to an alleged legal fees kickback scheme.
Ramlogan was granted bail to cover three charges in the sum of $1.2 million according to his attorney Pamela Elder SC. Ramdeen was also granted bail in the sum of $1.5 million.
However, after they secured bail around 10.32 pm, both men were hustled out of the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) on Independence Square, Port-of-Spain, in a black Toyota Prado that was allowed to drive into the back entrance parking lot along George Street.
CNC3 cameraman Kevin Maharaj was the only person able to capture Ramlogan, who was dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt, walking to the vehicle and climbing into the vehicle’s back seat. Within moments, the SUV then emerged from the car park after an officer pulled the steel gate to allow it out and the driver then sped south along the northbound George Street onto South Quay and disappeared.
Moments later, Ramlogan’s attorney, Elder, emerged through the ACIB front entrance and spoke briefly with the media.
Elder gave some details of what Ramlogan experienced during the day.
“My client was subjected to a very long interview. It has ended with him being charged with three offences. What I find interesting is that all these offences are what we call inchoate offences, they are the only conspiracies. There is nothing here in these charges that my client received any money. No money has been stated here,” Elder told Guardian Media.
She continued, “It is only a conspiracy and there is nothing in any of these charges with respect of any monies that were paid to Anand Ramlogan, received by Anand Ramlogan or transferred by Anand Ramlogan. In essence, it states that for five years he conspired to receive money but never received a cent.”
However, Elder indicated that Ramlogan was glad to be finally released.
“Understandably, he had been detained for over 70-something hours and he was eager to go home. The police officers were professional and we have no complaints about their treatment,” Elder said.
The charges for Ramlogan occurred between Friday, October 1, 2010 to September 9, 2015.
They charges were:
* Conspired with Vincent Nelson to receive, conceal and transfer criminal property, to wit financial rewards given to the said Anand Ramlogan by the said Vincent Nelson, for the said Vincent Nelson being instructed as advocate in various matters in which the State was interested or which the State was the client.
* Conspired with Vincent Nelson to corruptly receive financial rewards from the said Vincent Nelson, being instructed as advocate in various matters in which the State was interested or in which the State was client.
* Conspired with Vincent Nelson that the said Anand Ramlogan misbehaved in the public office of attorney general by Anand Ramlogan accepting rewards from Vincent Nelson, for the said Vincent Nelson being instructed as advocate in various matters in which the State was interested or in which the State was client.
