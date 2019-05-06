Trinidad: Cop critical after being set on fire by boyfriend

(Trinidad Guardian) A 29-year-old po­lice con­sta­ble, who was set on fire by her Coast Guard of­fi­cer boyfriend dur­ing an ar­gu­ment yes­ter­day, re­mained ward­ed in crit­i­cal con­di­tion in hos­pi­tal, on Sun­day.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, around 4 am, WPC Kel­ly-Ann Humphrey and her boyfriend, who is a chef in the Coast Guard, were at their apart­ment at Bound­ary Road, El So­cor­ro when they got in­to an ar­gu­ment.

The 33-year-old man re­port­ed­ly doused Humphrey with a flam­ma­ble liq­uid and set her on fire.

Neigh­bours heard Humphrey’s screams and forced their way in­to the apart­ment. They re­strained the man as Humphrey, who is as­signed to the guard unit at the Po­lice Ad­min­is­tra­tion Build­ing in Port-of-Spain, was tak­en to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope for treat­ment.

The man re­mained de­tained, up to late yes­ter­day.

Pho­tographs of Humphrey and the man, as well as his name and de­tails of the in­ci­dent, were shared on so­cial me­dia short­ly af­ter the in­ci­dent.

Con­tact­ed on Sun­day, Pres­i­dent of the Po­lice So­cial and Wel­fare As­so­ci­a­tion In­sp Michael Seales said that the mem­bers of his or­gan­i­sa­tion were pray­ing for Humphrey’s re­cov­ery.