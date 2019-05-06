Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad: State moving to seize assets of lawyers in legal fees scandal

By Staff Editor
Police investigators enter former attorney general Anand Ramlogan’s Palmiste, San Fernando home on Wednesday.

(Trinidad Guardian) Gov­ern­ment will seek to push two pieces of leg­is­la­tion in the com­ing weeks to al­low the State to re­cov­er prop­er­ties and oth­er as­sets from for­mer at­tor­ney gen­er­al Anand Ram­lo­gan and UNC Sen­a­tor Ger­ald Ramdeen.

A high-rank­ing in­sid­er at the Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al told Guardian Me­dia that the Gov­ern­ment in­tends to push the amend­ments to the Reg­is­tra­tion of Deeds Bill and push to have the Un­ex­plained Wealth Or­ders in re­spect of the Civ­il As­sets Bill pro­claimed to specif­i­cal­ly deal with the two men.

Both men were de­tained by of­fi­cers at­tached to the An­ti-Cor­rup­tion In­ves­ti­ga­tions Bu­reau (ACIB) for over 70 hours be­tween Wednes­day and Fri­day be­fore be­ing charged. The two are ex­pect­ed to ap­pear in court to­day.

Guardian Me­dia was told that Gov­ern­ment in­tends to push eight amend­ments to the Reg­is­tra­tion of Deeds Bill, cur­rent­ly be­fore Par­lia­ment, as it will form a ma­jor part of State’s case against Ram­lo­gan and Ramdeen.

Of the eight claus­es, it is Clause 3 which will aid the Gov­ern­ment’s case as it in­cludes two ad­di­tion­al in­dex­es for con­tracts for the sale of land and ben­e­fi­cial own­ers, “which be­comes nec­es­sary be­cause of amend­ments to the Com­pa­nies Act to deal with ben­e­fi­cial own­er­ship”. An­oth­er sub-para­graph in the Bill would in­sert a num­ber of new sub­sec­tions which in­cludes pro­vi­sions to “em­pow­er the Reg­is­trar Gen­er­al to keep an­oth­er in­dex for all in­stru­ments of trusts which are reg­is­tered un­der the Reg­is­tra­tion of Deeds Act”.

Ac­cord­ing to a high-lev­el in­sid­er at the Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al, the in­dex is a closed in­dex and for the pur­pose of the State’s oblig­a­tions un­der the Fi­nan­cial Ac­tion Task Force. Rec­om­men­da­tions can on­ly be ac­cessed by the Di­rec­tor of the Fi­nan­cial In­tel­li­gence Unit of T&T (the FIU) for the pur­pose of en­abling the FIU to do its analy­sis un­der the Fi­nan­cial In­tel­li­gence Unit of T&T Act.

The in­dex will al­so be open to an of­fi­cer of the Po­lice Ser­vice of the rank of Su­per­in­ten­dent or above at­tached to the fi­nan­cial in­ves­ti­ga­tions or fraud di­vi­sions, sole­ly for the pur­pos­es of in­ves­ti­gat­ing whether a crim­i­nal of­fence has been com­mit­ted un­der any law.

The in­dex is al­so open to the Chair­man of the Board of In­land Rev­enue and by or­der of the court.

Clause 4 of the bill is al­so rel­e­vant as it deals with prop­er­ties pur­chased out­side of the ju­ris­dic­tion of T&T even if it is pur­chased by a com­pa­ny or cor­po­ra­tion.

The Gov­ern­ment will al­so be mov­ing quick­ly to have the Un­ex­plained Wealth Or­ders in re­spect of the Civ­il As­sets Bill pro­claimed which will al­low the State to levy on the as­sets of those in­volved to re­cov­er mon­ey.

The high-rank­ing of­fi­cial at the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al’s of­fice told Guardian Me­dia that the State will move to seize the as­sets of the two men, Ram­lo­gan and Ramdeen, once giv­en the go-ahead from the courts.

The State will al­so seek to seize oth­er as­sets of both men in or­der to re­cov­er some of the $1.4 bil­lion spent un­der the Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al be­tween 2010 and 2015 in le­gal fees.

“The way the law works is that pro­ceeds of crime are re­cov­er­able,” the source said.

The of­fi­cial of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al’s of­fice told Guardian Me­dia that the se­ries of laws passed in the past year were to deal with mat­ters just like these.

“They (Ram­lo­gan and Ramdeen) were charged un­der the Pro­ceeds of Crime Act for mon­ey laun­der­ing, if you look at Sec­tions 44 and 45, these are very se­ri­ous of­fences,” the source said.

The in­sid­er said that when the au­dit in­to the AG of­fice was com­plet­ed, it be­came “ob­vi­ous” that mon­ey was mis­man­aged.

Guardian Me­dia was al­so told that the whis­tle-blow­ing tes­ti­mo­ny by Queen’s Coun­sel Vin­cent Nel­son in­clud­ed the names of at least three oth­er lawyers who ben­e­fit­ed from le­gal briefs dur­ing the time Ram­lo­gan held of­fice.

The in­sid­er told Guardian Me­dia that of those three lawyers, there is enough in­for­ma­tion on one of them for the po­lice to act.

About the case

On May 1, Anand Ram­lo­gan was de­tained at the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port by ACIB of­fi­cers at 4.15 am and tak­en to the of­fice at 33 In­de­pen­dence Square, Port-of-Spain.

Ramdeen was told that there was a war­rant out for his ar­rest and sur­ren­dered to of­fi­cers at the same ACIB of­fice around 7 a.m that same morn­ing.

It was re­port­ed that the two were held in con­nec­tion with in­for­ma­tion re­ceived from a whistle­blow­er, Queen’s Coun­sel Vin­cent Nel­son.

Nel­son ap­peared in court on Thurs­day un­der a plea bar­gain­ing deal which will see him plead guilty to three charges and tes­ti­fy for the State against Ram­lo­gan and Ramdeen.

By Fri­day night af­ter more than 70 hours in cus­tody, it was re­port­ed that both men were charged with three of­fences of con­spir­a­cy to re­ceive fi­nan­cial re­wards.

Ram­lo­gan was placed on a $1.2 mil­lion bail, while Ramdeen was placed on a $1.5 mil­lion bail.

Crit­i­cal sec­tions of

Pro­ceeds of Crime Act

44. (1) An of­fence com­mit­ted un­der sec­tion 45 shall be known as a mon­ey laun­der­ing of­fence and the term “mon­ey laun­der­ing” shall be con­strued ac­cord­ing­ly.

(2) The of­fence of mon­ey laun­der­ing is an in­dictable of­fence.

45. (1) A per­son who knows or has rea­son­able grounds to sus­pect that prop­er­ty is crim­i­nal prop­er­ty and who—

(a) en­gages di­rect­ly or in­di­rect­ly, in a trans­ac­tion that in­volves that crim­i­nal prop­er­ty; or

(b) re­ceives, pos­sess­es, con­ceals, dis­pos­es of, dis­guis­es, trans­fers, brings in­to, or sends out of Trinidad and To­ba­go, that crim­i­nal prop­er­ty; or

(c) con­verts, trans­fers or re­moves from Trinidad and To­ba­go that crim­i­nal prop­er­ty, com­mits an of­fence of mon­ey laun­der­ing.

(2) For the pur­pos­es of sub­sec­tion (1), a fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tion or list­ed busi­ness knows or has grounds to sus­pect that the prop­er­ty is crim­i­nal prop­er­ty, if it or he fails to take rea­son­able steps to im­ple­ment or ap­ply pro­ce­dures to con­trol or com­bat mon­ey laun­der­ing in ac­cor­dance with the Reg­u­la­tions made pur­suant to sec­tion 56.

(3) Where a per­son is charged with an of­fence un­der this sec­tion and the Court is sat­is­fied that the prop­er­ty in his pos­ses­sion or un­der his con­trol was not ac­quired from in­come de­rived from a le­git­i­mate source, it shall be pre­sumed, un­less the con­trary is proven, that the prop­er­ty is crim­i­nal prop­er­ty.

(4) For the pur­pos­es of sub­sec­tion (3), the stan­dard of proof re­quired by the per­son re­ferred to in that sub­sec­tion, shall be that ap­plic­a­ble in civ­il pro­ceed­ings.

