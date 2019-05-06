Venezuelan migrant in Trinidad knifed to death by lover

(Trinidad Guardian) Two weeks after coming to Trinidad seeking a better life for herself and family, Venezuelan migrant Katherine Diaz was stabbed to death by her lover on Sunday.
Diaz, 26, died at the Princes Town District Health Facility, just under two hours after being stabbed by the 32-year-old man who ran out the house after plunging a knife into her abdomen, leg and shoulder.
A report stated that around 4.10 am, the couple who hosted Diaz, heard her screaming in their living room. When they checked, they saw the suspect stab her and run out of the house. According to the homeowner, there was nothing that indicated that the two had problems, nor was there any commotion before the stabbing.
The homeowner said that on Saturday night, he and his wife picked up Diaz and the suspect and took them to a bar in Reform Village to lime. He said everyone had a good time, giving no indication that there was a problem between Diaz and the suspect. They returned home around 3 am. When he and his wife went to sleep, Diaz and the suspect stayed on a couch in the living room.
“Katherine bawled out. When Katherine bawled out, my madam flew out of the room fast. I came out of the room. He scrambled for the keys. There is normally a lock here. That key and lock are gone. He scrambled on a jersey, he had on a boxer and he ran down the hill.”
Following the stabbing, Princes Town police responded along with an ambulance and Diaz was taken to the health facility. The man said he and his wife would normally help Venezuelan migrants seeking to work to provide for their families back home.
He said the suspect, who works in a grocery, had been staying at his home since last year while Diaz came two weeks ago and had been working as a roulette game operator at the Princes Town bar. He said with the money they earned, they planned to get their own place. The suspect is the father of one of Diaz’s three children. They both came from Tucupita, Venezuela.
