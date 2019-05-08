Trinidad: Suspect held for murder of Venezuelan migrant

(Trinidad Guardian) A Venezuelan migrant who fled to T&T to escape the harsh economic conditions is now facing a possible murder charge after killing his common-law wife on Sunday.
The 32-year-old supermarket worker was arrested on Monday following the stabbing death of 26-year-old Katherine Diaz at the residence they resided at along King Street, Princes Town on Sunday.
Only two weeks ago, Diaz, a mother of three, entered T&T seeking to earn money to help her family back home. Princes Town police held the suspect hiding in some bushes at Greaves Street, Princes Town.
Diaz, who was the mother of the suspect’s child, was staying with him at a house in Princes Town. According to a report, the couple who hosted Diaz heard her screaming in their living room. When they checked, they saw the suspect stab her and run out of the house. The homeowner said that on Saturday night, he and his wife picked up Diaz and the suspect and took them to a bar in Reform Village. He said everyone had a good time and there was no argument between Diaz and the suspect.
They returned home around 3 am. When he and his wife went to sleep, Diaz and the suspect stayed on a couch in the living room. He said there was nothing that indicated that the two had problems, nor was there any commotion before the stabbing.
Diaz was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility where she died around 6.10 am. An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre on Monday confirmed that she suffered several stab wounds, including a fatal puncture in her abdomen. The homeowner told Guardian Media that his wife was from the Dominican Republic and would often help migrants seeking a better life. He said they had recently helped Diaz to get a job at a bar, operating a roulette game machine. With the money she earned, she would have used it to pay for their own apartment.
