Trinidad: Thirteen held in plot to assassinate state witness

(Trinidad Guardian) Police have arrested of 13 male suspects wanted in connection with a plot to murder a state witness, as he exited a Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A statement by the Police Service said that strategic planning and diligent work by officers of the Northern Division Special Investigations Unit led to the arrests.

According to the statement, the officers, along with members of the Northern Division Task Force Area West and Tunapuna and St. Joseph Criminal Investigations Departments, took up strategic positions in and around the precincts of the court between the period 8 am and 6 pm on Wednesday.

The statement did not identify which court.

It said that surveillance was paid to activities and persons in the area, which led to the subsequent arrest of seven men from the St. Joseph district, three from Maracas/St. Joseph, one from St. Augustine, one from Curepe and one from Santa Cruz.

It added that four vehicles used by the men and found parked in the vicinity of the court were also seized during the exercise.

Investigations are ongoing.