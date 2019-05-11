Trinidad: No bail for Coast Guard man accused of setting companion on fire

(Trinidad Guardian) A 33-year-old Coast Guard officer, who set his police officer girlfriend on fire during an argument last week, has been denied bail after appearing in court this morning.
Nathaniel Bullock appeared before Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm to 29-year-old WPC Kelly-Ann Humphrey.
Bullock stood silently in the prisoner enclosure with his right hand heavily bandaged and an “Our Daily Bread” prayer book in his other.
During the hearing, Bullock’s lawyer Ian Brooks asked if she was willing to remand him into the custody of the Coast Guard.
Brooks said that Bullock’s superiors assured him that he would be confined to the infirmary until his wounds heal and would then be placed in a holding cell.
Antoine said she was not comfortable with the arrangement considering the victim was still warded in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit in the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Bullock was ordered to reappear in court on May 17.
According to reports, around 4 am, last Sunday, the couple was at their apartment at Boundary Road Extension in El Socorro when they got into an argument.
Bullock reportedly doused Humphery with a flammable liquid and set her on fire.
Neighbours heard Humphrey’s screams and forced their way into the apartment.
They restrained him as Humphrey, who is assigned to the guard unit at the Police Administration Building in Port-of-Spain, was taken to hospital.
The charge against Bullock is expected to be upgraded to murder if Humphrey eventually succumbs to her injuries.
