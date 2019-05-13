Founder of Bhagwansingh’s in Trinidad dies

(Trinidad Guardian) Hu­bert Bhag­wans­ingh, the founder and chair­man of the Bhag­wans­ingh’s Group of Com­pa­nies, has died.

A re­lease from the group said Bhag­wans­ingh passed away yes­ter­day. The cause of death was not re­leased, how­ev­er, Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that he had ail­ing for some time.

The state­ment said: “The com­pa­ny is in mourn­ing like it has nev­er been be­fore. All em­ploy­ees share with Mr. Bhag­wans­ingh’s fam­i­ly and friends the im­mense sad­ness of his death. We would like to re­flect up­on his life and ex­press our grat­i­tude to an ex­cep­tion­al man who gave every­thing to his com­pa­ny and his fam­i­ly.”

He was de­scribed in the re­lease as be­ing “at all times a pil­lar of strength who led, steered and mas­ter­mind­ed the growth of the group of com­pa­nies. A re­al prac­ti­cal en­tre­pre­neur with ex­cep­tion­al in­tu­ition and work eth­ic, Mr. Bhag­wans­ingh has led the com­pa­nies to the paths of suc­cess, with un­sur­passed tal­ent and per­se­ver­ance. He did this while re­main­ing hum­ble, dis­creet and un­selfish.”