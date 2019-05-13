Founder of Bhagwansingh’s in Trinidad dies

(Trinidad Guardian) Hubert Bhagwansingh, the founder and chairman of the Bhagwansingh’s Group of Companies, has died.
A release from the group said Bhagwansingh passed away yesterday. The cause of death was not released, however, Guardian Media understands that he had ailing for some time.
The statement said: “The company is in mourning like it has never been before. All employees share with Mr. Bhagwansingh’s family and friends the immense sadness of his death. We would like to reflect upon his life and express our gratitude to an exceptional man who gave everything to his company and his family.”
He was described in the release as being “at all times a pillar of strength who led, steered and masterminded the growth of the group of companies. A real practical entrepreneur with exceptional intuition and work ethic, Mr. Bhagwansingh has led the companies to the paths of success, with unsurpassed talent and perseverance. He did this while remaining humble, discreet and unselfish.”
Comments