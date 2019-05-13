Trinidad couple dies in fiery car crash

(Trinidad Express) A woman and a man are dead following a motor vehicular accident along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway yesterday morning.

The accident took place around 4.15 a.m. in the vicinity of the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca, and resulted in the car catching afire. In fact the flames were so intense that first responders were unable to even determine the make of the vehicle, which had come to a stop along the median nearer to the east-bound lane of the highway.

Three persons were said to have been in the vehicle at the time, and two of the occupants, police said, died.

A third individual is warded in a critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. Up to press time yesterday, police had only confirmed the identity the dead man – Myron Virgil from Laventille. The bodies were viewed by district medical officer Dr Singh, and they were both ordered to be removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James. An autopsy will take place later today.

Police could not say why the vehicle caught afire. It is expected to be examined by crime scene investigators today.

CCTV footage from cameras set up throughout the highway are also expected to be reviewed, to determine what may have caused the accident.

This incident pushes the number of road fatalities in 2019 up to 47.