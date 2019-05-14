Trinidad: AR-15, AK-47 among guns found stashed in barrel with canned food

(Trinidad Express) Three assault rifles, including an AR-15 and an AK-47, were discovered on the Port of Port of Spain yesterday hidden in a barrel stocked with canned meats and vegetables.

Police are searching for a man who attempted to retrieve the barrel but after the rifles along with three magazines and an assortment of ammunition plus a Glock pistol were found he ran from the port into Port of Spain and disappeared.

Police confirmed that sometime yesterday the man arrived to clear the barrel.

It was stocked with cans of beans, mixed vegetables and meat along with packs of Ramen noodles and pasta. As Customs and Excise officers dug deeper, however, they discovered the three rifles packed beneath the food.

Stashed beneath the rifles were the magazines and the handgun.

When they were about to confront the man about the find he ran out the office.

Police officers of the Organised Crime, Narcotics and Firearms Bureau (OCNFB) were called in and the items were handed over.