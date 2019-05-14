Trinidad: Cops charge ‘suicidal’ husband with wife’s murder

(Trinidad Express) A man who police say tried to kill himself after killing his wife, has been charged with her murder.

Don Sooknanan was charged for the murder of his wife, Bassie Sooknanan.

Sooknanan, a 53-year-old labourer of Cunupia, will appear before the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court.

Both the victim and her husband reportedly got into an argument on Friday 26th April, 2019, when it is reported that the husband attacked and chopped his 53- year-old wife about her body. She died at the scene, while her attacker, who police say made a failed suicide attempt, was taken to hospital.

Upon being discharged from hospital, Sooknanan was arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 3, and later charged by Corporal Forbes.