Trinidad: Family shot in car, wife recovering

(Trinidad Guardian) Even with bullets still in her body, a defiant Andrea Yusuff left the San Fernando General Hospital to return home to her family after learning that her common-law husband had not survived Sunday’s attack.
However, Yusuff, 25, was back in the hospital hours later, not only pained by the five bullets that penetrated her body when a gunman opened fire on her family’s vehicle, but by the loss of her childhood sweetheart Ryan Alexander. She was expected to undergo surgery.
According to relatives, Alexander’s three-year-old son was discharged from the hospital yesterday after being treated for cuts he suffered from shards of glass that shattered when a gunman shot his parents inside their Nissan Bluebird Sedan.
Reports stated that around 11 pm, Alexander, 27, of Rushworth Street, San Fernando, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car, which was parked outside Yusuff’s parents’ home in Tarodale Hills, Ste Madeleine. Yusuff was in the passenger seat while his seven-year-old step-son and three-year-old son were sitting in the back seat when a gunman came up to the car and shot Alexander and Yusuff several times before he ran off. Relatives and neighbours rushed outside and quickly took the children out. Alexander and Yusuff were taken out of the car and taken to the hospital where Alexander died a short time later.
Police said Alexander was not known to be involved in any criminal dealings and they are still searching for a motive for his murder. Police said the only thing they found was a criminal record where he was arrested for a small amount of marijuana in his younger days.
Alexander worked at a bar in Princes Town where he operated a roulette machine. His elder brother Ronnie said neither he nor Yusuff had enemies nor did they tell of any threats made against their lives.
