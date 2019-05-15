Trinidad: Family shot in car, wife recovering

(Trinidad Guardian) Even with bul­lets still in her body, a de­fi­ant An­drea Yusuff left the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal to re­turn home to her fam­i­ly af­ter learn­ing that her com­mon-law hus­band had not sur­vived Sun­day’s at­tack.

How­ev­er, Yusuff, 25, was back in the hos­pi­tal hours lat­er, not on­ly pained by the five bul­lets that pen­e­trat­ed her body when a gun­man opened fire on her fam­i­ly’s ve­hi­cle, but by the loss of her child­hood sweet­heart Ryan Alexan­der. She was ex­pect­ed to un­der­go surgery.

Ac­cord­ing to rel­a­tives, Alexan­der’s three-year-old son was dis­charged from the hos­pi­tal yes­ter­day af­ter be­ing treat­ed for cuts he suf­fered from shards of glass that shat­tered when a gun­man shot his par­ents in­side their Nis­san Blue­bird Sedan.

Re­ports stat­ed that around 11 pm, Alexan­der, 27, of Rush­worth Street, San Fer­nan­do, was sit­ting in the dri­ver’s seat of the car, which was parked out­side Yusuff’s par­ents’ home in Tar­o­dale Hills, Ste Madeleine. Yusuff was in the pas­sen­ger seat while his sev­en-year-old step-son and three-year-old son were sit­ting in the back seat when a gun­man came up to the car and shot Alexan­der and Yusuff sev­er­al times be­fore he ran off. Rel­a­tives and neigh­bours rushed out­side and quick­ly took the chil­dren out. Alexan­der and Yusuff were tak­en out of the car and tak­en to the hos­pi­tal where Alexan­der died a short time lat­er.

Po­lice said Alexan­der was not known to be in­volved in any crim­i­nal deal­ings and they are still search­ing for a mo­tive for his mur­der. Po­lice said the on­ly thing they found was a crim­i­nal record where he was ar­rest­ed for a small amount of mar­i­jua­na in his younger days.

Alexan­der worked at a bar in Princes Town where he op­er­at­ed a roulette ma­chine. His el­der broth­er Ron­nie said nei­ther he nor Yusuff had en­e­mies nor did they tell of any threats made against their lives.