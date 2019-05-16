Trinidad: Students under investigation for cell phones during CSEC Exams

(Trinidad Express) The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is investigating a breach in examination security, after a video surfaced on Facebook showing students of Central Trinidad school using their cellular phones and chatting during a CSEC Mathematics examination.

The exam was held on Wednesday morning.

“Appropriate corrective action will be taken quickly to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate any potential impact,” CXC said in a statement today.

The Ministry of Education has condemned the report of “misconduct” and confirmed in a statement that it has since terminated the services of the invigilator of the exam centre.

The Ministry said it has given instructions to examination coordinators to monitor centres closely to ensure strict adherence to examination protocol.

The Ministry said a thorough investigation on this incident is being conducted and a full report will be submitted to CXC, who will determine the consequences for the actions of students.

“The Ministry of Education would like to remind students sitting the CSEC and CAPE examinations of the need to adhere to the guidelines set for examinations by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC),” it stated.

“This reminder follows a report of misconduct during the CSEC Mathematics Paper at one of our secondary schools. A video circulating on social media highlighted inappropriate communication and cellular phone usage by students resulting from inadequate supervision at the Examinations Centre,” the Ministry said.

According to the CXC Hand Book for Principals, Administration of Examinations exam candidates must not:

Bring any unauthorized material or devices into the examination room;

Communicate in any way with other candidates when in the examination room;

Indulge in any other form of unfair or dishonest practice.

It notes that a candidate found guilty of any misconduct, unfair or dishonest practice may have his/her examination papers cancelled, be disqualified and be barred from entry to future examinations offered by the CXC.