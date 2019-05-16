Trinidad roulette machine bandit dies in shootout

(Trinidad Express) A suspected bandit was shot and killed by a security guard at a sports bar in Fyzabad yesterday.

He has been identified as David Phillip of Point Fortin.

Police said Phillip and two other men entered Pickers Bar, formerly called Screamers, located along Sanderson Avenue, at around 3p.m.

The men, armed with guns, announced a hold up and ordered the workers to empty the roulette machines.

But the security guard on duty intervened and pulled his licensed firearm, police said. The men began shooting at the officer who responded. Phillip was hit in the leg and abdomen. The security guard was also wounded.

Police said the three bandits ran out of the building. The officers followed a trail of blood to some nearby bushes and found Phillip motionless. He was pronounced dead by a district medical officer. The security guard was taken to the Siparia Health Facility where he is being treated.

The two others suspects escaped.

The building is owned by businessman Anand Ramnarinesingh. Councillor for Siparia West/ Fyzabad, Maurice Alexander, said he was saddened by the incident.

Alexander said the regional corporation has been trying to alleviate crime in community by addressing social issues.

In November 2018, a businessman was shot and killed on the compound of Anand Low Price Supermarket near the Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche.

He was identified as Kadar Ali Mark, owner of Foreplay Hotel and Lounge, at Bertrand Street, San Fernando.

A second businessman who was with Kadar at the time of the shooting escaped uninjured.

Four days before that, criminals shot and killed a security guard near the entrance of Anand Low Price Supermarket in Debe. A supermarket manager was also shot by the robbers who stole the payroll that evening.

The suspects were never caught.