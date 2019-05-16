Venezuelan charged with killing wife days after arrival in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) A Venezuelan national has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife, Katherine Diaz.

Diaz, who was also from Venezuela, arrived in Trinidad days before she was stabbed while at a house in Princes Town. She was buried in this country on Tuesday.

Jose Goregorio Moya Guerra yesterday faced senior magistrate Rae Roopchand at the Rio Claro courgt charged with the May 5 offence.

He was told by Roopchand that in this country murder is a capital offence and he would not be entitled to bail or to enter a plea. Translation services were provided by Moonilal Ragbir.

Roopchand also said that a file will be prepared in the case and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The matter was adjourned to June 6.