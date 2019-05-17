Trinidad: Major part of Charlotte Street to be designated ‘Chinatown’

(Trinidad Guardian) Part of Charlotte Street, from Park Street to Independence Square, is to be officially designated as ‘Chinatown’ and archways are to be built by the Shanghai Construction Group to signify it.
This was announced by Port-of-Spain Mayor Joel Martinez during a ceremony to welcome a visiting delegation from Shanghai.
The initiative is one of the on-going projects discussed as part of a planned twinning between the city of Port-of-Spain and the city of Shanghai.
Martinez said the arches would be located at Park and Charlotte Streets and Independence Square and Charlotte Street.
“Our twinning will create an ideal environment which will develop new cooperation techniques, exchange of experiences as well as joint reflections on specific issues that will find solutions and bring improvements,” he said.
The cooperation between the two cities is part of the Belt and Road Initiative announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013.
It is a creative cooperation model that aims to better deal with the economic and social difficulties currently being faced worldwide.
At the event, Chinese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, His Excellency Song Yumin said “With a further mandate from the Central Government, now Shanghai Municipality will prioritize its corporation with Trinidad and Tobago.”
He expects the two countries to make great strides as the partnership continues to be built with renewed vigour.
