Trinidad: Major part of Charlotte Street to be designated ‘Chinatown’

Chinese Ambassador Song Yumin, PoS Mayor Joel Martinez and Shanghai Deputy Secretary General shake hands flanked by delegation members from Shangahai.

(Trinidad Guardian) Part of Char­lotte Street, from Park Street to In­de­pen­dence Square, is to be of­fi­cial­ly des­ig­nat­ed as ‘Chi­na­town’ and arch­ways are to be built by the Shang­hai Con­struc­tion Group to sig­ni­fy it.

This was an­nounced by Port-of-Spain May­or Joel Mar­tinez dur­ing a cer­e­mo­ny to wel­come a vis­it­ing del­e­ga­tion from Shang­hai.

The ini­tia­tive is one of the on-go­ing projects dis­cussed as part of a planned twin­ning be­tween the city of Port-of-Spain and the city of Shang­hai.

Mar­tinez said the arch­es would be lo­cat­ed at Park and Char­lotte Streets and In­de­pen­dence Square and Char­lotte Street.

“Our twin­ning will cre­ate an ide­al en­vi­ron­ment which will de­vel­op new co­op­er­a­tion tech­niques, ex­change of ex­pe­ri­ences as well as joint re­flec­tions on spe­cif­ic is­sues that will find so­lu­tions and bring im­prove­ments,” he said.

The co­op­er­a­tion be­tween the two cities is part of the Belt and Road Ini­tia­tive an­nounced by Chi­nese Pres­i­dent Xi Jin­ping in 2013.

It is a cre­ative co­op­er­a­tion mod­el that aims to bet­ter deal with the eco­nom­ic and so­cial dif­fi­cul­ties cur­rent­ly be­ing faced world­wide.

At the event, Chi­nese Am­bas­sador to Trinidad and To­ba­go, His Ex­cel­len­cy Song Yu­min said “With a fur­ther man­date from the Cen­tral Gov­ern­ment, now Shang­hai Mu­nic­i­pal­i­ty will pri­or­i­tize its cor­po­ra­tion with Trinidad and To­ba­go.”

He ex­pects the two coun­tries to make great strides as the part­ner­ship con­tin­ues to be built with re­newed vig­our.

