Trinidad: Funeral home employee arrested, charged for mortuary marijuana

(Trinidad Express) A 62-year-old employee of funeral home, is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, after being arrested and charged for drug trafficking.

Thomas Pena, of Port of Spain, was detained by officers of the InterAgency Task Force (IATF) around 2:30pm on Thursday.



While executing a search warrant at the funeral home, officers allegedly found a black plastic bag containing 405 grammes of marijuana in Pena’s locker.

Further searches revealed an additional 600 grammes of compressed marijuana hidden in the mortuary area of the home, police say.

Pena was later charged by PC Agostini, of the IATF, for the offence of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

In a separate incident, officers carried out a search at one of the apartment buildings at the Harpe Place Plannings. There, they found 371 grammes of marijuana along with a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition, under the building.