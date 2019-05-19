Runner collapses and dies near finish line during Tobago Marathon

A participant in the Sea to Sea Marathon collapsed and died near the finish line during the competition this morning. The race commenced at Goodwood in Tobago east and ended at Lambeau in Tobago west
According to reports, around 7.20 am, Andy Phillip, 48, of Cane Farm Road, Trincity, an operator at PCS Nitrogen at Point Lisas, collapsed in the vicinity of the Lambeau Fishing Depot.
Guardian Media understands he was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital by Community Emergency Response Team CERT, where attempts made by doctors to resuscitate him failed. He was pronounced dead around 7.53 am.
Phillip’s wife, Natasha Woodly, confirmed that he had a history of hypertension and a pre-existing heart condition.
The Police Service’s Victim and Support Unit was also contacted to provide support to his wife and family.
The annual Tobago International Sea to Sea Marathon is in its fourth year. The races take place today and tomorrow.
Professional runners and enthusiasts from all over the world will be competing for over $350,000 in prizes on what has been described by some as “the most beautiful marathon course in the world”. The activities consist of 5K, 10K, half marathon, and marathon races. The full marathon will take participants through the Main Ridge Forest Reserve and across the island’s Atlantic coast to finish at Little Rockly Bay in the village of Lambeau. The course is AIMS/IAAF certified and all finishers receive specially minted medals.
CEO of Sea to Sea Events Ltd Karen O’Connor is reported as saying that the 10k route was challenging. She also extended condolences to the Phillip family.
