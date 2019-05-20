Hindu school in Trinidad closed because of upsurge in crime

(Trinidad Guardian) The Arima Hindu School on Temple Street, has been ordered closed following an upsurge of crime in the community where it is located
On Friday, Ministry of Education officials told the principal and staff no one should enter the school compound until further notice.
A meeting with all stakeholders will take place at the Arima Town Hall on Sorzano Street at 5 pm today.
Parents had expressed concern following the murder of a resident outside the school last week Thursday.
Dominic Houllier Almerales, 37, was killed and Deisree Sparkle Layne, 39, was injured when they went to collect rent at a two-storey apartment complex on Temple Street.
Police said Almerales slapped one of the men, who then shot him multiple times. Layne was also hit, sustaining gunshot wounds to her shoulder and leg.
Ministry officials and police subsequently ordered a lockdown of the school with students and staff inside the building. Since then, parents have not been sending their children to school out of fear for their safety.
The burning of a car and firebombing of apartment and a house near the school in the days after the murder have further compounded the fear of teachers, students and parents. As a result, the Ministry of Education has suspended classes until further notice.
Sources said the possible relocation of the school to the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Campus in Arima is being considered.
Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian said she was in contact with Education Minister Anthony Garcia, who is also the MP for Arima, about the best solution in the interest of the 200 students of the school.
