Jamaica-born man charged with murder of wife’s ex-boyfriend in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) A Jamaican man is the second person to be charged in connection with the murder and the unlawful removal of the body of Kurt Edwards.

Junior Thompson aka ‘Junior Mohammed’, a 28-year-old labourer, was charged with murder and the unlawful removal of his wife’s ex-boyfriend’s body.

His wife Destra Thompson was charged last week with unlawfully disposing of Edwards’ body.

On May 7, Edwards, a 28-year-old handyman of Aranguez, got into an altercation in Curepe.

During the fracas, the victim was stabbed about the body and died at the scene.

His body was placed in a vehicle and disposed of it along Crowne Street, Tacarigua. The vehicle was then abandoned in the Orange Grove area.

Desta Thompson was arrested while making a report at the Arouca Police Station on May 13.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Dhilpaul, and the charges were laid by PC Hosten, both of Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 2.