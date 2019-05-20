Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad: Six prisoners to be charged for escape, two still at large

These are the 8 prisoners who escaped.

(Trinidad Express) The six prisoners who were held last week following their escape from the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca, are expected to be charged with escaping lawful custody.

They will be brought before the courts this week.

The six – Stefon Austin, Joshua Janet, Brent Johnson, Mikhale Mohammed, Kerry Valentino and Atiba Sealy – were all held in the Las Lomas district within 48 hours of their escape by officers of the Central Division led by ASP Smith and Sgt Figaro.

Still at large :Michael Findley (Left) and Olatungi Denbow

They have since been questioned and handed over to other units this weekend.

They are expected to be questioned by officers from the Northern Division and the Port of Spain Division, before being charged.

Prisoners Olatungi Denbow and Michael Findley, are still at large.

On Sunday, they released a video on social media, in which they said they were prepared to surrender to police, if assurances were given that their case would be sped up.

