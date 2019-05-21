Trinidad: Man walks into the sea and drowns after argument with sister

(Trinidad Express) After a midnight argument with his sister, Ricardo Chinnon walked into the water near the Chaguaramas Boardwalk, and disappeared.

Chinnon, 58, of Term Drive, Diego Martin, drowned.



Police were told that at around 12.20a.m. on Tuesday, Chinnon was sitting on a bench with his sister.

During the quarrel, he went into the eater, swam out into deep water and began flailing.

The woman said she stopped seeing Chinnon for a while before his body resurfaced in shallower waters.

The Carenage Police were called. Paramedics could not help him.