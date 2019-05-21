Trinidad: Nalini Ramai sues over release of racist rant against Prime Minister Rowley

(Trinidad Express) Nalini Ramai, the woman who made comments about Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley after her Zee TV channel was interrupted by political broadcasts, is threatening to sue Amplia Communications.

She has called for a reasonable monetary settlement no less than $300,000 and also for a written apology to be given to her on Facebook within two weeks.

Ramai, who is proposing legal action for breach of confidentiality, defamation of character and/or slander, said she has been suffering from emotional trauma as a result of phone calls or threatening Facebook posts.



The pre-action protocol letter from attorney Jeevan Rampersad stated that a recording from Amplia was last month posted on social media. “The said Facebook post also contained my client’s private home address and/or telephone number,” Rampersad said. He added that pictures and personal information were taken from Ramai’s private Facebook account and posted on social media.

He further stated, “The said Facebook post was left online for almost one week for millions of Facebook or other online users to access the same, notwithstanding that my client made an official apology to Amplia for the said racial comment against the Honourable Prime Minister.”

It was said that Ramai experienced a barrage of phone calls and online messages from members of the public. “My client was cursed, humiliated, called a racist and/or threatened with her life. To date, my client has received approximately 300 telephone calls from anonymous members of the public.” A record of some of the numbers was attached to the letter.

Reputation tarnished

The letter added that, as a consequence of the Facebook post, Ramai has been petrified to leave her home or to go to work. The attorney said, “My client’s character and/or reputation have been severely tarnished whereof my client feels ashamed of going out in public or socialising with friends or family.”

The letter claimed that Amplia was in possession of the recording between the company and an agent and that Amplia should have ensured that it was not divulged to the public. It also breached its duty of care to her as a consumer, Rampersad said in the pre-action protocol letter.

The document requests that Amplia, within 14 days of the letter sent last week, propose a reasonable monetary settlement in the sum of at least $300,000 as compensation for causing the Facebook recording post whether by itself, its servants and/or representative. There was also a call for the company, by itself or its servants and representatives, to offer a formal written apology on Facebook for breach of confidentiality and/or compromising Ramai’s security and safety.

In the event that no response is received, Ramai has given instructions to institute High Court proceedings, without further notice, for slander, defamation of character, injury to feelings, aggravated damages, damages for breach of contract, interest and/or legal costs.

The letter ended by stating, “Kindly acknowledged whether you are willing to consider negotiations for settlement of this dispute within seven days of the date hereof and may we have a full written response within 14 days thereafter failing which legal action would be promptly instituted against you.”