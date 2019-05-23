Trinidad: 93 Venezuelans allowed until end of July

(Trinidad Guardian) The 93 Venezue­lan na­tion­als who have been de­tained by po­lice in Pa­lo Seco, are be­ing re­leased.

The men, women and chil­dren were tak­en to Siparia where they were processed by Im­mi­gra­tion of­fi­cials.

They were giv­en doc­u­ments al­low­ing them to stay in the coun­try un­til the end of Ju­ly.

Some of the of­fi­cers even took the Venezue­lan na­tion­als to get dou­bles in Siparia.

They were al­so giv­en soft drinks and sand­wich­es.

Most of them said they have not eat­en since they came ear­ly this morn­ing.

They say they are not sure where they will stay but are ask­ing per­sons in the area to bor­row phones to make phone calls.

The Venezue­lans were held at a two-storey house in a forest­ed area in Pa­lo Seco.