Trinidad: 93 Venezuelans allowed until end of July

(Trinidad Guardian) The 93 Venezuelan nationals who have been detained by police in Palo Seco, are being released.
The men, women and children were taken to Siparia where they were processed by Immigration officials.
They were given documents allowing them to stay in the country until the end of July.
Some of the officers even took the Venezuelan nationals to get doubles in Siparia.
They were also given soft drinks and sandwiches.
Most of them said they have not eaten since they came early this morning.
They say they are not sure where they will stay but are asking persons in the area to borrow phones to make phone calls.
The Venezuelans were held at a two-storey house in a forested area in Palo Seco.
