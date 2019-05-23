Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad: 93 Venezuelans allowed until end of July

In this composite photo, a Venezuelan man shows the documentation given to him by Immigration officials allowing him to stay until the end of July while Venezuelans line up for doubles in Siparia.

(Trinidad Guardian) The 93 Venezue­lan na­tion­als who have been de­tained by po­lice in Pa­lo Seco, are be­ing re­leased.

The men, women and chil­dren were tak­en to Siparia where they were processed by Im­mi­gra­tion of­fi­cials.

They were giv­en doc­u­ments al­low­ing them to stay in the coun­try un­til the end of Ju­ly.

Some of the of­fi­cers even took the Venezue­lan na­tion­als to get dou­bles in Siparia.

They were al­so giv­en soft drinks and sand­wich­es.

Most of them said they have not eat­en since they came ear­ly this morn­ing.

They say they are not sure where they will stay but are ask­ing per­sons in the area to bor­row phones to make phone calls.

The Venezue­lans were held at a two-storey house in a forest­ed area in Pa­lo Seco.

