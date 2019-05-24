Trinidad: Double-murder in San Juan

(Trinidad Guardian) Just less than one month after he was allegedly involved in a shooting in Malick, Nicholas ‘Chico’ Jobe, 35, was gunned down yesterday morning in San Juan along with another man.

Jobe lived at Sixth Avenue, Malick and the other victim, Akil Alexander, 24, was from Upper Seventh Avenue Malick.

According to a police report, at about 12.05 am police officers who were on mobile patrol in the area responded to an area at Second Street where they found both men lying on the ground metres apart from each other.

Police said they were both shot multiple times.

They were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.

A party of police officers led by Snr Supt Phillip visited the scene.

Jobe, police said was recently charged for robbery and was a suspect in a shooting last month in the same area in San Juan where was shot.

The murder toll now stands at 204.