Trinidad: Last two prison escapees captured

(Trinidad Guardian) Two prisoners who escaped from the Golden Grove prison 11 days ago have been held while trying to make their way to Venezuela.
Olatunji Denbow and Michael Findley were held just before 6pm by the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Army in South Oropouche.
Denbow and Findley escaped with 6 other prisoners from Remand yard on May 15th. The other six were held less than 24 hours after their escape in St Helena and El Carmen. Only this week, law enforcement officials were conducting searches in Laventille for Denbow and Findley. A man was well known to the police was arrested on Thursday night and questioned on suspicion of aiding and abetting the two.
Both Denbow and Findley were waiting trial for a double murder in 2016.
Denbow had protested his innocence saying he was being set up. Both are expected to appear in court to answer charges relating to their escape.
