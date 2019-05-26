Trinidad: Last two prison escapees captured

(Trinidad Guardian) Two pris­on­ers who es­caped from the Gold­en Grove prison 11 days ago have been held while try­ing to make their way to Venezuela.

Olatun­ji Den­bow and Michael Find­ley were held just be­fore 6pm by the Spe­cial Op­er­a­tions Re­sponse Team (SORT) and Army in South Oropouche.

Den­bow and Find­ley es­caped with 6 oth­er pris­on­ers from Re­mand yard on May 15th. The oth­er six were held less than 24 hours af­ter their es­cape in St He­le­na and El Car­men. On­ly this week, law en­force­ment of­fi­cials were con­duct­ing search­es in Laven­tille for Den­bow and Find­ley. A man was well known to the po­lice was ar­rest­ed on Thurs­day night and ques­tioned on sus­pi­cion of aid­ing and abet­ting the two.

Both Den­bow and Find­ley were wait­ing tri­al for a dou­ble mur­der in 2016.

Den­bow had protest­ed his in­no­cence say­ing he was be­ing set up. Both are ex­pect­ed to ap­pear in court to an­swer charges re­lat­ing to their es­cape.