Trinidad tattoo artist killed in bike crash near creek

(Trinidad Express) There is an outpouring of love this morning for tattoo artist Robert John Seales who died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday night.

Seales, 47, was riding along Belle Vue Road, South Oropouche, when he lost control of the machine at around 10.30pm.

Police said the motorcycle crashed into a concrete barrier roadside.

Seales, of Montrose, Chaguanas, was thrown several feet away.

The crash occurred near the Shore of Peace cremation site.

Motorists who witnessed the crash stopped to assist but Seales was unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seales’ friends, relatives and clients, took to social media to express their sadness.

“What am I really seeing on FB this morning. One of the best tattoo artist…gone too soon,” one wrote.

Another wrote, “We lost another great one, not only in the biking fraternity but also in the tattoo world. Ride in paradise.”

Sgt Mungroo of the Oropouche police station is investigating.