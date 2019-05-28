Trinidad: Nine years later, gardener charged with murder of girl and boyfriend

(Trinidad Express) A Biche gardener is expected to appear before a Rio Claro Magistrate, charged with the 2010 murders of Shantel Byer and her boyfriend, Jevon Ferris Murray.

Rishi Jawahir, 42, of Cunapo Main Road, Biche, was also charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.

Byer, 16, of Tunapuna and Murray, 20, of Biche, were walking along Cunapo Main Road, Biche, on June 19, 2010, when they were approached by a gunman who shot and killed them both.

Investigations into the double murder were recently reopened which resulted in the arrest of the accused at his home a week ago.