Say cheese! – Gunman held after high speed car chase in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) A high-speed car chase in the D’Abadie area on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old man, for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 27-year-old suspect, of Temple Street, Arima, was held by officers attached to the La Horquetta/Carapo Crime Patrol Unit, Special Operations Response Team (SORT), Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) and La Horquetta Criminal Investigations Department.

Led by Cpl. Wellington, of the La Horquetta CID, officers stopped a black Toyota Hilux, with a lone male occupant, driving along Steel Mill Road, Carapo. During the routine stop, the man sped away.

The vehicle was finally intercepted in Santa Monica Gardens, D’Abadie, and the suspect arrested.

In the vehicle, police say they discovering a Beretta pistol, 36 rounds of ammunition, one magazine and an extended magazine clip.

The suspect was taken to the La Horquetta Police Station, pending charges.