Former national footballer killed in car crash in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) Former National footballer and father of one Jason Marcano has been killed in a car crash in Arima.

It happened in the early hours on Thursday.



On the Soca Warriors Facebook site, Marcano, a former Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh player, was described as a decorated T&T Pro League player having won the league on four occasions with Central and Jabloteh. He also earned 12 caps for the Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Senior Team.

Marcano, also known as Nelly, was 35-years old and married. He had five siblings, and females. He started playing football at the age of 10 while attending Arima West Government Primary School. He was a graduate of the Arima Comprehensive School.

He also played for the TT Under-23 Olympic team in 2003.