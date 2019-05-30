Trinidad: Man accused of burning child gets bail

(Trinidad Guardian) A Marabella man, accused of burning the hands of a three-year-old boy and hitting him, was warned to have no interaction with the infant as he was granted bail yesterday.
Marcus John, who has been in custody for more than a month, was granted $60,000 approval bail with a cash bail alternative of $15,000 when he reappeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.
He was also warned to stay 150 feet away from the child. The two charges alleged that on a date unknown in December 2018 and in March 30 this year, he assaulted a child in a manner likely to cause him physical and emotional suffering.
John was not asked to plead to the indictable charges laid under the Children’s Act by WPC Nicole St John of the Child Protection Unit.
It is alleged that the child’s hands were held over the lit stove and he was struck in the eye and hit with a ruler on his mouth for being unable to write a letter of the alphabet.
One month after his first appearance, his pregnant common-law wife Crystal Marchan was also charged by St John.
The two charges against her alleged that between December 18 and March 30, Marchan, who was responsible for the child, exposed him in a manner likely to cause suffering to his physical health, contrary to the Children’s Act, Section 4 (1).
She pleaded not guilty and was granted $20,000 bail and ordered to report to the police station every Saturday.
Yesterday, John’s attorney Subhas Panday renewed his application for bail, submitting to First Court Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor that he has been in custody since April 22.
Panday said John had two matters pending in the Port of Spain High Court.
The magistrate inquired from Seedan about the child’s whereabouts. He told her the boy was staying with a relative. The matter was adjourned to June 18.
