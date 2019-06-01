Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad man faces over 20 charges for keeping slave

(Trinidad Newsday) The 34-year-old man who allegedly kept a woman a prisoner in her home, where she became a sex slave since March, has been charged.

The man who lives at Bush Village in Fyzabad faces about 20 charges, among them rape, false imprisonment and stealing all her life savings.

It is also alleged that he damaged the woman’s property and sold a property.

Police said on Sunday, a female relative reported the matter to Siparia CID and police, under the supervision of Sgt Jaggernath and Cpl Sookoo, later went to the house where they rescued the frightened 44-year-old woman and arrested the man. PCs Cunjal and Jaglal assisted in the arrest.

She was beaten regularly and was not allowed to speak with anyone. She was treated at the Siparia district health facility.

