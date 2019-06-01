Trinidad woman charged with allowing minor to have sex with man

(Trinidad Express) A woman who allegedly facilitated a sexual act between a 13-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim as she faced the court on Friday.

Cashier Sharline Samaroo, 25, of Barrackpore, appeared before Rio Claro senior magistrate Rae Roopchand charged with causing a child to engage in an activity which is sexual under the Children’s Act, on a date unknown in February 2019.

It alleged occurred in a bedroom at her house after the child was taken there earlier this year.

The indictable charge, under the Children’s Act, was laid by constable Rajkumar of the Child Protection Unit. Samaroo was not called upon to enter a plea.

Roopchand granted her $20,000 bail with the condition that she stays away and has no communication with the alleged victim and reports to the Barrackpore police station twice a week. Samaroo was ordered to return to court on June 28.