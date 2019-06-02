Trinidad father hopes to enter Guinness Book with longest, tallest bicycle

(Trinidad Guardian) A Diego Mar­tin fa­ther of three is striv­ing to en­ter the 2020 Guin­ness Book of World Records as he works to build the world’s longest and high­est high-rid­er bi­cy­cle.

Jahzeel Joseph, 34, said, “That is my aim. I have al­ready writ­ten to them and re­ceived the guide­lines.”

Joseph is in the process of build­ing the bi­cy­cle which will be 12 feet long and stand ap­prox­i­mate­ly 28 feet, five inch­es in height. He said he was hav­ing a great time us­ing his skills as a cer­ti­fied welder to cre­ate his mas­ter­piece.

Rid­ing along the Care­nage Main Road re­cent­ly as he head­ed for the beach, Joseph’s high-rid­er cre­at­ed quite a stir as passers­by toot­ed their horns, with some even snap­ping pic­tures on their cam­era phones as they drove along.

Dis­mount­ing from the bi­cy­cle—11 feet 6 inch­es in length and 6 feet 9 inch­es in height—Joseph said he got the idea to cre­ate the high-rid­er af­ter he saw two peo­ple us­ing a tan­dem bike in Diego Mar­tin.

He said, “I want­ed to make one that you could ride from the back or front…and this one can be con­trolled from the top or the low­er lev­el. It on­ly took me one week to build it.”

Ac­com­pa­nied by neigh­bour­hood friends Rudy Grif­fith and Leon Long, on what has be­come a week­ly form of recre­ation, the trio said it be­gan as a fun ex­er­cise rid­ing from dis­trict to dis­trict. How­ev­er, it has now trans­formed it­self in­to a week­end rit­u­al as they ride from Diego Mar­tin to Port-of-Spain, then to Ch­aguara­mas.

In­di­cat­ing he was al­so work­ing on cre­at­ing a 15 foot “every­day rid­er” which was spe­cial­ly com­mis­sioned, Joseph said his leisure time was ded­i­cat­ed to cre­at­ing unique items with the skills he pos­sess­es.

About the Guin­ness World Records

The Guin­ness World Records known from its in­cep­tion in 1955 un­til 2000 as The Guin­ness Book of Records and in pre­vi­ous Unit­ed States edi­tions as The Guin­ness Book of World Records, is a ref­er­ence book pub­lished an­nu­al­ly, list­ing world records both of hu­man achieve­ments and the ex­tremes of the nat­ur­al world.

The Guin­ness World Records does not pay any mon­ey to those who break or set records.

They award an of­fi­cial cer­tifi­cate of the achieve­ment free of charge.

In or­der to qual­i­fy, the ap­pli­cant must first ex­plore the world records data­base thor­ough­ly; choose a world record to at­tempt; ap­ply and wait to re­ceive the guide­lines; un­der­stand the re­quire­ments and ev­i­dence need­ed for the at­tempt; prac­tice, prac­tice, prac­tice; and then car­ry out the of­fi­cial world record at­tempt.