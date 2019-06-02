Trinidad father hopes to enter Guinness Book with longest, tallest bicycle

(Trinidad Guardian) A Diego Martin father of three is striving to enter the 2020 Guinness Book of World Records as he works to build the world’s longest and highest high-rider bicycle.
Jahzeel Joseph, 34, said, “That is my aim. I have already written to them and received the guidelines.”
Joseph is in the process of building the bicycle which will be 12 feet long and stand approximately 28 feet, five inches in height. He said he was having a great time using his skills as a certified welder to create his masterpiece.
Riding along the Carenage Main Road recently as he headed for the beach, Joseph’s high-rider created quite a stir as passersby tooted their horns, with some even snapping pictures on their camera phones as they drove along.
Dismounting from the bicycle—11 feet 6 inches in length and 6 feet 9 inches in height—Joseph said he got the idea to create the high-rider after he saw two people using a tandem bike in Diego Martin.
He said, “I wanted to make one that you could ride from the back or front…and this one can be controlled from the top or the lower level. It only took me one week to build it.”
Accompanied by neighbourhood friends Rudy Griffith and Leon Long, on what has become a weekly form of recreation, the trio said it began as a fun exercise riding from district to district. However, it has now transformed itself into a weekend ritual as they ride from Diego Martin to Port-of-Spain, then to Chaguaramas.
Indicating he was also working on creating a 15 foot “everyday rider” which was specially commissioned, Joseph said his leisure time was dedicated to creating unique items with the skills he possesses.
About the Guinness World Records
The Guinness World Records known from its inception in 1955 until 2000 as The Guinness Book of Records and in previous United States editions as The Guinness Book of World Records, is a reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.
The Guinness World Records does not pay any money to those who break or set records.
They award an official certificate of the achievement free of charge.
In order to qualify, the applicant must first explore the world records database thoroughly; choose a world record to attempt; apply and wait to receive the guidelines; understand the requirements and evidence needed for the attempt; practice, practice, practice; and then carry out the official world record attempt.
Comments