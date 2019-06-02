Venezuelans celebrate after registration in Trinidad & Tobago

(Trinidad Guardian) Venezuelans who risked their lives to cross the ocean in search of a better life in Trinidad are now celebrating having completed registration, which allows them to live and work in Trinidad for a year.
The process ran smoothly yesterday as registration continued for a second day at the Achievers Banquet Hall in San Fernando. Unlike Friday, there were no lines stretching out of the building. Most of the Venezuelans waiting for registration stood in the shade under a tent. Venezuelan Delores Lee sold empanadas and drinks.
Among those celebrating were Michael Alexander Perez Garcia, Carlos Eduardo Rodriguez, and Carlos Montesinos. Shortly after they collected their registration receipts, they walked over to Club 2000 to buy beers.
“This is our celebration. We are very happy. Afterward, we will look forward to work,” Garcia said. He added that Trinidadians had opened up opportunities for them and they were very grateful.
Ronaldo Ramirez and his cousin Greicer Castillo were so happy that they bought chocolate and a drink for this reporter.
“We want to say thanks. We are happy to find some opportunity here. In Venezuela, life is difficult,” Ramirez said. He said his daughter and his wife are still in Venezuela but he was hoping that they too could come to Trinidad.
Several Trinidadian men with their wives and girlfriends also arrived at the facility for registration. Among them were Kevin Rampersad, his wife, Mariangle Tolido and their one-year-old baby, Aina.
Rampersad said he was relieved that the process was running smoothly.
Meanwhile, businesses in the area ran a brisk trade as the Venezuelans required photocopying, printing and internet services.
Outside Photofusion Ltd, a print shop and digital photo studio located nearby, about 30 Venezuelans stood in a neat line waiting.
