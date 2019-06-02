Trinidad & Tobago News

Venezuelans celebrate after registration in Trinidad & Tobago

Car­los Mon­tesinos, Car­los Ed­uar­do Ro­driguez and Michael Alexan­der Perez Gar­cia after successfully completing registration. (Trinidad Guardian photo)

(Trinidad Guardian) Venezue­lans who risked their lives to cross the ocean in search of a bet­ter life in Trinidad are now cel­e­brat­ing hav­ing com­plet­ed reg­is­tra­tion, which al­lows them to live and work in Trinidad for a year.

The process ran smooth­ly yesterday as reg­is­tra­tion con­tin­ued for a sec­ond day at the Achiev­ers Ban­quet Hall in San Fer­nan­do. Un­like Fri­day, there were no lines stretch­ing out of the build­ing. Most of the Venezue­lans wait­ing for reg­is­tra­tion stood in the shade un­der a tent. Venezue­lan De­lores Lee sold empanadas and drinks.

Among those cel­e­brat­ing were Michael Alexan­der Perez Gar­cia, Car­los Ed­uar­do Ro­driguez, and Car­los Mon­tesinos. Short­ly af­ter they col­lect­ed their reg­is­tra­tion re­ceipts, they walked over to Club 2000 to buy beers.

“This is our cel­e­bra­tion. We are very hap­py. Af­ter­ward, we will look for­ward to work,” Gar­cia said. He added that Trinida­di­ans had opened up op­por­tu­ni­ties for them and they were very grate­ful.

Ronal­do Ramirez and his cousin Gre­icer Castil­lo were so hap­py that they bought choco­late and a drink for this re­porter.

“We want to say thanks. We are hap­py to find some op­por­tu­ni­ty here. In Venezuela, life is dif­fi­cult,” Ramirez said. He said his daugh­ter and his wife are still in Venezuela but he was hop­ing that they too could come to Trinidad.

Sev­er­al Trinida­di­an men with their wives and girl­friends al­so ar­rived at the fa­cil­i­ty for reg­is­tra­tion. Among them were Kevin Ram­per­sad, his wife, Mar­i­an­gle Toli­do and their one-year-old ba­by, Aina.

Ram­per­sad said he was re­lieved that the process was run­ning smooth­ly.

Mean­while, busi­ness­es in the area ran a brisk trade as the Venezue­lans re­quired pho­to­copy­ing, print­ing and in­ter­net ser­vices.

Out­side Photo­fu­sion Ltd, a print shop and dig­i­tal pho­to stu­dio lo­cat­ed near­by, about 30 Venezue­lans stood in a neat line wait­ing.

Around the Web

More in Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad woman charged with allowing minor to have sex with man

Trinidad man faces over 20 charges for keeping slave

By

Hundreds of Venezuelans turn up on first day of registration in Trinidad

By

Comments

Trending