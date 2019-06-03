CDB’s director: Trinidad & Tobago must diversify

(Trinidad Guardian) Director of Economics at the Caribbean Development Bank Dr Justin Ram says T&T must focus on diversification and ways to boost the other sectors in the economy such as tourism, agriculture, and the creative industries.
Speaking to the Sunday Guardian during a break in the Vybzing Outreach Programme for youths that was hosted by the CDB in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Development at the Hyatt Regency, in Port-of-Spain, on Saturday, where Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe gave the opening remarks, T&T-born Ram said “T&T has a really good foundation to build on. Coming off the back of the oil and gas wealth, T&T has built a very good infrastructure because of the cheap gas and electricity it has which is very good if you want to compete globally.
“But the country is now at a time when it really must focus on diversification, that does not say that oil and gas wouldn’t be important, but the emphasis must now be on how to boost the other sectors in the economy.
He said there are a number of sectors that hold great potential for T&T, one of them is tourism. “T&T has traditionally not focused on that, tourism can actually provide you with a platform that can spur growth in other sectors as well, namely agriculture and perhaps also the creative industries.”
He explained if T&T had a blossoming and growing tourism sector that was utilising agricultural products, it will spur growth for farmers to produce now for this sort of innate export sector within the country.
Ram said T&T was one of the most creative places in the world, its Carnival and music were world-renowned, and was an area the country needed to consider how to capitalise on and export.
He said the number one factor in diversification for small open economies like T&T was the earning of foreign exchange, either the earning of forex or to have domestic supplies that can substitute for imported.
Ram said the net benefit was foreign exchange earnings. This was not difficult, however, he said. What policy-makers needed to focus on was improving the doing business environment in the country; to make it easy for an entrepreneur to conduct business.
He said inordinate lengths of time for people to conduct transactions with Government, people lining up for hours were a drain on productivity, it was now time for T&T to move toward digitisation and E-government (electronic government).
Ram said a Malaysian colleague related to him that he was able to get his passport in one hour, this was what the country was competing with.
He said if people can go to countries that were so easy to facilitate transactions, those countries will attract investment both domestically and foreign.
Ram said the CDB had been encouraging regional governments to implement fiscal rules that governments must operate within a legislative framework that brought their country’s respective budgets to a level that was sustainable over time.
‘T&T needs migrants’
When asked about the newest wave of migrants to T&T—Venezuelans—what impact can they have on the country, he replied that from an economic point of view T&T needed migrants and migration.
He said it was projected for T&T that from 2015 to 2100 the population decline would reach about 28 per cent.
Ram said if it continued there will be fewer people in society who will have to bear the brunt of paying pensions.
He said, however, the country had to ensure that migration was managed well with respect to registering Venezuelan migrants by the T&T government. He said this was a step in the right direction.
Ram said most people who came into the country as refugees just want to work and they can contribute so much to the economy which was beneficial to T&T both economically and socially.
He said solutions and strategies to drive economic and social transformation in the Caribbean will feature prominently when the CDB holds its 49th Annual Meeting of its Board of Governors on June 5 and 6, at the Hyatt.
Ram said the overall theme this year was on transformation.
CDB president, Dr Warren Smith, will be giving his statement to the governors at the opening ceremony of the board of governors Hyatt Regency on June 5.
He said Smith will give his vision as to where the bank has come from over the years and what do Caribbean countries need to do in order to transform and become developed nations within a time frame.
Comments