Jamaican deportee who escaped airport now fears for his life in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) The Jamaican man wanted by local authorities for escaping from a holding room at Piarco International Airport on Friday says he is now fearful for his life.
The man has been in contact with Guardian Media and said he was contacted by a man claiming to be the Chief Immigration Officer who requested a meeting with him.
In a conference call between the man, himself and Guardian Media, the man was asked to identify himself and he gave his name (omitted) and said he is the Chief Immigration Officer.
When the Jamaican man, identified by police as O’Shane Bailey, told him he understands the Chief Immigration Officer is a woman, Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews, the man said, “There could be more than one chief you know.”
He then disconnected the call.
Bailey, who is still using his international phone number, said he feels like he is being set up.
“I think the officer whom I paid the money to gave this guy my number because he is insisting we meet and he does not want to give details about himself,” he said. “I think they want to set me up to get me out of the way.”
He said he was unable to find an attorney to facilitate his surrender to police yesterday as he had initially planned.
He asked for assistance in finding an attorney who can deal with immigration matters and eventually made contact with Subhas Panday. The two intend to meet sometime today to discuss the surrender.
Bailey was denied entry on Friday and said he was left in a room while waiting for a flight back to Jamaica.
He was denied entry by Immigration officials as he was told he has pending criminal charges in his homeland.
The man claims that he did not escape the holding room but was let out by an immigration officer after the officer asked him for US$500.
He said the officer promised to leave the door to the room unlocked in exchange for the money and promised to return his passport on Monday for an additional US$300.
He said when he tried to reach the officer on Sunday, all calls to the number he had been given went straight to voicemail.
Guardian Media was unable to contact Gandhi-Andrew on Monday.
