Trinidad: Missing taxi driver found murdered

(Trinidad Guardian) When news came in late on Sunday night that PH driver Ru Seecharan’s body was found, the family was in a state of shock, but in particular, his 87-year-old mother Chanaradai Seecharan was devastated.
Yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre, his siblings admitted they withheld the fact that he was murdered from her.
“(She is not doing) very well, but we did not tell her all the details. All we told her is he went out to work. Sometimes he does extra car service and stuff, delivering customers. We just tell her that he just went to work and something just take place and he not well, he died,” his sister Savitri Ramsingh told reporters at the facility at Federation Park.
An autopsy report confirmed that Seecharan, also known as Maha Rishi, was killed due to a blow to the top of the head.
Seecharan, 41, was the youngest of her 10 children. He was his 87-year-old mother’s caretaker at their Calcutta Road #1, McBean Village, Couva home. He also took care of his older brother who also lived there.
Seecharan’s body was spotted by a passerby in a ravine along the Connector Road in Carlsen Field, at around 10 pm on Sunday.
He was lying face down in the water with his pants pulled below his waist, when he was removed from the water, investigators found that his hands were tied in front of his body. His identification card was found in the bushes a short distance away.
Seecharan’s silver car was later found crashed along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Chase Village.
It was impounded for a forensic analysis. So far, no one has been held as investigators suspect that he was killed after being robbed. Relatives said he was found wearing different clothes to what he had been wearing when they last saw him on May 31. His sisters said when they last heard from him, he told them he was in Chaguanas.
Ramsingh admitted she became alarmed when she visited the family home on Sunday, and her brother told her he had not seen him for two days.
His relatives had little idea why he would have been murdered.
He was described as one of the most selfless persons they knew.
“He was a very nice loving brother I had he was someone very close to me. Every day he would bring my lunch for me. If anyone asks any favour he would do it for them. He was very very nice to us,” said his sister Meera Maharaj, “He wasn’t working anywhere, he was living with his mom home. He would see about his mom and he use to work his car sometimes. He was very nice to us. Any person asks him any question he’d answer it, he’ll do (any) favour. If you ask him to buy this thing he’ll go and buy it.”
His nephew Rajesh Seecharan said yesterday that he would also sell toys and clothing from his car whenever he was not working his taxi. Rajesh said his uncle mostly did charter trips, but could not say whether someone requested his service on Friday.
The last the family heard was that he was seen in the Chaguanas area. It was not like him to go out and not return so when 24 hours had passed, relatives made a report to police around noon Sunday.
Rajesh said his uncle did not have enemies and did not tell relatives about anyone threatening him. The only motive he could speculate came from his uncle’s hobby of playing amusement casino games at bars.
“The only thing I can think is if he stopped by a bar and played a little game. I don’t know if he won and someone saw and wanted his money. It is the only thing I can think about,” Rajesh said.
