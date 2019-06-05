Jamaican businessman who was kidnapped in Trinidad released after 51 days

(Trinidad Guardian) Kidnapped Jamaican businessman Yohan Chin has been released by his abductors after 51 days in captivity.
Police confirmed Chin was released around 7 am on Tuesday but declined to give further information.
Chin’s family made a public appeal last month for his abductors to contact them to complete negotiations for his safe release in a newspaper ad.
Chin’s family owns a chain of businesses in Jamaica and Canada. A US$6 million ransom was demanded for his safe return.
His local Chin’s business partner had reported the kidnapping two days after it occurred.
In a statement, the partner said he received a call from Chin on April 14 indicating that armed men wearing ski masks and two with hats with the word ‘police’ came to his home. Chin told his business partner he was at an unknown location and advised him to organise some money, promising to call back with further instructions.
When Chin contacted his the partner again, he was advised him to go his (Chin’s) home and secure a Porsche car for safe keeping but when the partner arrived the house was ransacked.
On April 16, Chin again called the partner asking him to sell the Porsche and his Mercedes Benz. Several times after that, Chin called his partner to contact their lawyer to organise and sell a piece of land which they had planned to use in a business deal.
However, calls then went cold for two weeks, prompting the family to take out an advertisement asking the abductors to contact them to complete negotiations.
