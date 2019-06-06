Trinidad: Four men charged with abducting teenage girl

(Trinidad Express) Four men are due to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today after being charged with the kidnapping of a 19-year-old victim.

Joshua Robles, 28, of Diego Martin; Dakarai Timothy, 26, of Santa Cruz; along with William David, 20, and Mosiah Villafana, 18, both of San Juan, were jointly charged with kidnapping for ransom.



On May 12,, the victim was with relatives at a house along Danhai Trace, Tunapuna, when he was forcibly taken and placed in a gold-coloured SUV by his abductors, who took him to an unknown location.

The victim was released the following day.

A joint investigation was launched into the matter by officers of the Tunapuna Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Anti Kidnapping Unit, which resulted in arrest of the four suspects along Upper Cemetery Street, Diego Martin, on Thursday 30th May, 2019. The charges were laid by PC Smith, of the Tunapuna CID.