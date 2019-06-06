Trinidad: Kamla cleared for ganja found at her mansion

(Trinidad Express) FIVE years later, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been cleared of any wrong doing regarding the marijuana found at her mansion.

The drugs were found in the yard of Persad-Bissessar’s home in the Philippine in south Trinidad on April 12, 2013. At the time of the discovery, Persad-Bissessar was in New York.



Since then investigations were launched by police.

At today’s press briefing at the police administration building along Edward Street, Port of Spain, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said the inquiry had been mostly completed with various files in the possession of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“I think it was rather again disappointing that after five years we still referred to a matter as a plant like substance, because the TTPS never gave to the public verification as to what the plant like substance was. I wish to state today that the plant like substance was marijuana. So after five years, it is brought to the public it is no longer plant like (substance). It is marijuana,” Griffith said.

“I wish to clarify that the owner of the property, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, she is in no way culpable, nor is she in any way accused of any wrong dealing. And she is clear of any matter pertaining to this investigation. The investigation however, is still ongoing, as there are other matters which have to be dealt with pertaining to that incident,” Griffith said.

He told reporters that at least 70 persons were found to have had access to the area where the marijuana was found, and this lead to difficulties in determining who was responsible.

Because of this, he addressed the perception that the Opposition Leader should have culpability, simply because the drugs were found at her residence.

“I wish to clarify this matter and based on the investigation, this is what has come to us as well. An individual may very well, if one is in a home and one has full access, control, or authority, over who enters your home, then here, there can be some degree of responsibility being given to the home owner.

“In this case, based on the investigation the marijuana was actually found outside of the house of Kamla Persad-Bissessar and not inside her home. If it was inside, there may be some degree of authority she would have, and even then it would be something that is still very dodgy. But in this situation, what we have discovered is that, one the item was discovered outside, in the yard and not inside the home. Two the owner of the home was not in the country at the time. And three over 70 persons, it was discovered, had full access to the yard. From gardeners, drivers, soldiers, police officers, plumbers, and the list goes on,” Griffith said.