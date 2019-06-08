Missing Trinidad man found dead

(Trinidad Guardian) Four days after he was reported missing, the body of 23-year-old Nicholas “Nicho” Juman was found over a cliff along the road to Maracas Bay yesterday afternoon.
Police officers, acting on a tip, went to an area near the Maracas Lookout at about 4.30 pm where they found his decomposing body.
Late Friday they were trying to retrieve the body.
Juman, of Diego Martin, was last seen on June 4 at about 2 pm wearing a white jersey and a pair of three-quarter jeans.
He was last seen driving a white Nissan B15 with registration plate, PBW 424.
Relatives told police that he had left home to go to Chaguanas.
His vehicle was found abandoned in the Blanchisseuse area.
An autopsy will be conducted on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James to determine the actual cause of death.
Comments