Trinidad woman charged with not reporting sex crime against child

An elderly woman appeared before the court charged with failing to report a sexual act against a seven-year-old girl to the police.

Zeena Martinez, 64 of Claxton Bay, faced San Fernando magistrate Indar Jagroo charged that in 2018 at Claxton Bay, she failed to report, as soon as possible, an act of sexual touching committed on a minor.

The charge was laid under the Sexual Offences Act by constable Rajkumar.

It is alleged the child told of being sexually touched by an adult but was advised to stay quiet and the matter was not reported to the police.

Martinez was represented by attorney Lea Jocob who said her client had no pending or previous convictions.

Jagroo granted Martinez $45,000 bail.

The case was adjourned to July 5.

