Trinidad: Underground electrical cable explodes in downtown Port of Spain

(Trinidad Express) An underground explosion in the city of Port of Spain yesterday morning triggered a national security alert over fears that someone had set off a bomb.

Law enforcement responded along with the fire services and soldiers, while the Hall of Justice was evacuated, and prisoners taken away.

There was a power outage in some parts of the City.

It turned out that an electrical cable belong to T&TEC , and running underground at the corner of Duke and Abercromby Streets, exploded shortly before 10a.m.

The force of the explosion ruptured the pavement above and was heard on surrounding streets. No one was injured but the area was cordoned off.

National Security Minister Stuart Young was on the scene.

He confirmed the cable explosion and the response of the national security arms.