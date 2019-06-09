Trinidad granny charged with failing to report sexual abuse of child

(Trinidad Guardian) A Claxton Bay grandmother who allegedly failed to report a sexual offence against a child was on Friday granted $45,000 bail.
Zeena Martinez, 64, was also warned by San Fernando Magistrate Indar Jagroo to stay away from the seven-year-old girl and have no contact with her.
It is alleged that last year, the girl told Martinez that a man had sexually touched her and the grandmother failed to report it to the police.
WPC Rajkumar of the Child Protection Unit charged the grandmother under the Sexual Offences Act.
When the matter was called, prosecutor Sgt Krishna Bedassie asked the magistrate to clear the courtroom because of the nature of the offence. Martinez’ attorney Lea Jacob asked for reasonable bail as she noted her client’s age and that she had no previous convictions or pending matters. The matter was adjourned to July 5.
Comments