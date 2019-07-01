Trinidad: Three shot dead

(Trinidad Guardian) Three men were shot and killed and three others injured in four separate shooting incidents across north Trinidad yesterday.
The first shooting occurred after 2 am when 20-year-old Kareem Taylor, of Trou Macaque Road in Laventille, was attacked near his home. Taylor was shot several times and died on the scene.
Almost four hours later, homicide detectives were summoned to First Trace, Maingot Road, Tunapuna after another murder.
According to reports, residents heard a volley of gunshots and when they checked they found 32-year-old Kevin “Sweetman” Figaro bleeding from gunshot wounds. Police believe that Figaro was in his one-room house when a gunman entered the property and shot him as he slept.
Police are investigating whether Figaro’s murder was linked to that of 34-year-old fellow resident Chirvon Brown, who was killed, last Monday.
The third murder occurred at Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots, around 3 pm. The victim, who was later identified as Ronald “Tall Man” Joseph, reportedly left home to take a bath at a standpipe in the community when he and a friend were ambushed by a gunman who shot them several times. The gunman then got into a vehicle and it drove away.
Joseph died on the scene, while his friend, who was not identified, up to late yesterday, was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital for treatment. He remained warded in a critical condition.
Police sources said that the vehicle that was reportedly used in the shooting was found abandoned on Picton Road in Laventille, shortly after the incident.
Police believe that Joseph may have been targeted by members of a rival gang.
Meanwhile, three men were wounded after a brazen shootout between rival gangs in Mt Lambert, around 2 pm.
According to reports, residents reported hearing several gunshots.
When they checked they saw a car idling at the side of the road with three men suffering from with gunshot wounds outside. The men, who were not identified by police, were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. They remain warded, up to late yesterday.
Eyewitnesses, who were liming at a nearby bar, told police that the car was being pursued by another car and occupants of both vehicles were shooting at each other.
The driver of one vehicle stopped after he was wounded in the shootout.
Investigators were expected to interview the men after they were given the all clear by doctors, last night.
The killings raised the number of people killed for the year to 260. Autopsies are expected to be performed on all three victims at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, on Monday.
