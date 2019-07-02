Trinidad: State witness and wife shot, gunmen caught

(Trinidad Express) A BICHE man who is a State witness in a murder case was lured out of his home on Monday night by a gunman who pretended to have car trouble.

The 44-year-old and his 45-year-old wife were shot several times.

They are in serious condition at hospital.

Within minutes of the shooting police intercepted a vehicle and arrested two suspects with a firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

What happened

At around 8 p.m. the man and his wife were at their home at Cunapo Southern Road, Biche.

They were sitting in the gallery with their daughter and a male friend playing a game of cards when a black Nissan Juke with two men pulled up in front of their home.

One of the men exited the said vehicle and walked into the yard and requested some water for the radiator from Hosein.

The family became suspicious and tried to get into their house.

But the man then pulled out a firearm and shot at the family.

Hosein and his wife were shot several times.

The gunman returned to the vehicle and sped off.

The couple was taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre, then transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital for further treatment.

Sgt Bhim and PCs Phillip, Mendoza and Tom and Cpl Douglas of Biche police responded and intercepted a vehicle with two men.

The suspects, both of Diego Martin, were arrested and a Glock pistol with three magazines and a nine millimetre ammunition were found and seized.

Sgt Bhim is investigating.