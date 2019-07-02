Trinidad: Wrong family informed in death mix-up at Mt Hope hospital

It turned out to be a grave error.

A grave was dug and all funeral arrangements were made after a Muslim family received news from a public hospital official that their relative had died.

However, the woman was very much alive.

Someone at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope hospital, made an error and called the Muslim family when in fact it was another woman — from a Hindu family — who had died.

Both women were on the same ward in beds next to each other.

Vishalla Sammy, 42, of Bamboo Village #3, tearfully told the Express yesterday of the anguish and grief she experienced when her mother, Kaloutie Sammy, 67, was admitted to the hospital on June 6.