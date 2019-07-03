Trinidad & Tobago News

Imam says Trinidad women, children who left for Syria are not war criminals

Imam Sheraz Ali speaking on CNC3’s The Morning Brew yesterday.

(Trinidad Guardian) Many of the lo­cal women and chil­dren who trav­elled to Syr­ia to fight for the Is­lam­ic ter­ror group Isis were forced to do so, ac­cord­ing to lo­cal Imam Sher­az Ali.

It was for this rea­son, his group, Con­cern Mus­lims of T&T are lob­by­ing gov­ern­ment to as­sist in the re­turn of at least 40 cit­i­zens who went to join the war in Syr­ia.

 
Speak­ing on CNC3’s The Morn­ing Brew, Ali said that a vis­it­ing pro­fes­sor from the USA had claimed that there were 130 lo­cal Mus­lims who went across to Syr­ia; 39 men, 39 women and 52 chil­dren.

While he said there may be a stig­ma at­tached, Imam Ali said there is no ev­i­dence that they even took part in the war.

“Has there been any re­port of any Trinida­di­an woman or chil­dren be­ing in­volved in fight­ing for Isis? It has on­ly been men. There are no re­ports of women or chil­dren. The women fol­lowed their hus­bands. Most of them did. I am not say­ing that there are not some of those who would have gone ful­ly will­ing­ly, know­ing what they were go­ing to do, but it seems as though they were not even fight­ing. There are no re­ports of Trinida­di­an women fight­ing in the war in Syr­ia and we know that many of them who have con­tact­ed peo­ple in Trinidad and To­ba­go are plead­ing to come back. Most of them, their hus­bands have died,” Ali said.

It is es­ti­mat­ed that there are 73,000 fam­i­ly mem­bers of ter­ror­ist fight­ers liv­ing in a camp out­side the city of al-Hol in north­east Syr­ia af­ter Isis was de­feat­ed by Syr­i­an and US forces back in March.

The ma­jor­i­ty com­pris­es of chil­dren and the wives of fight­ers, many of whom were killed or im­pris­oned.

Imam Ali de­scribed the sit­u­a­tion with fam­i­lies trapped in Syr­ia as a hu­man­i­tar­i­an cri­sis. He said that 90 per cent of those in the al-Hol were women and chil­dren.

He added that based on the in­for­ma­tion shared by hu­man­i­tar­i­an groups, they are liv­ing a life of squalor where there was not enough food. Ali claimed that some were vic­tims of hu­man traf­fick­ing.

T&T had been iden­ti­fied as a re­cruit­ment hub for Is­lam­ic ex­trem­ists in sev­er­al in­ter­na­tion­al pub­li­ca­tions.

Ali said that not even the imams in the var­i­ous masjids knew about this mi­gra­tion to fight in a war. He said many of the fight­ers left sur­rep­ti­tious­ly and found them­selves in a re­gret­table sit­u­a­tion.

